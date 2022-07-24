Votto hits 3-run HR, Mahle sharp in return as Reds top Cards

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3. The last-place Reds overcame Paul Goldschmidt’s two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series. They’ve won eight of their last 12 games. The only hits allowed by Mahle in six innings were Goldschmidt’s two home runs, giving him four in the series and 24 this season. Goldschmidt launched a two-run drive to right in the fourth and a solo shot in the sixth. The slugger also homered in the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.