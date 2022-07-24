Richie Ramsay wins Cazoo Classic for 4th European tour title

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay has claimed his fourth European tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot. The No. 329-ranked Ramsay punched the air and roared with delight after holing a par putt from 10 feet at the last hole at Hillside near Liverpool, northwest England. He shot 3-under 69 and finished on 14-under 274 overall to earn his first title since the Trophee Hassan II in March 2015. Paul Waring shot 70 and was alone in second place.

