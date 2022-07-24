O’Ward wins in Iowa after Newgarden crashes while leading

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Pato O’Ward pounced on Josef Newgarden’s misfortune Sunday to win the second race of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader, and Jimmie Johnson earned the first top-five finish of his IndyCar career. Newgarden dominated the race and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the weekend. But the suspension broke on his Team Penske car with 64 laps remaining and he spun hard into the outside wall. O’Ward held off Penske teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin for the win. It’s the second win of the season for the Mexican driver, who finished second on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.