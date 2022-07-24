Ogunbowale, Wings deal Fever 12th straight defeat 96-86

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings dealt the Indiana Pacers a club-record 12th straight loss, 96-86. Teaira McCowan finished with 17 points for Dallas (12-15), while Allisha Gray scored 16 with three steals. Kayla Thornton pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Gray scored 10 of her 11 first-half points in the second quarter to help Dallas rally from a 23-17 first-period deficit to a 45-39 lead at halftime. Gray hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 just 1:11 into the third quarter and the Wings stayed in front from there. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-25) with a season-high 34 points. She added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

