Nigerian Amusan gets world record on wild night in hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record in the semifinals, then ran an even faster, wind-aided time in the final to take the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at world championships. The record time of 12.12 seconds came on the first race of the final evening, one of three semifinals that set up the eight-woman gold-medal race. About 90 minutes later, she ran 12.06 to beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson by 0.17. That time is not a record because she had a 2.5 meter-per-second wind behind her, which is .5 over the legal limit. The wind on the record setter was 0.9. The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and at worlds in 2019, broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison.

