Finau wins 3M Open by 3 with late surge, Piercy collapse

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Tony Finau shot a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three strokes, erasing a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left as Scott Piercy tumbled out of the lead down the stretch at windy TPC Twin Cities. Piercy followed his tournament-record 54-hole score with a wince-inducing 76 to tie for fourth, four strokes back. Finau finished at 17-under 267. Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo tied for second place. James Hahn surged up the board with a 65 to match Piercy and Tom Hoge at 13 under. Piercy bogeyed four of six holes before a triple-bogey implosion on No. 14, allowing Finau — playing in the preceding trio — to take over for good on his way to his third career tour victory.

