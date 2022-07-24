Cabral, Bond spark Galaxy to 2-0 victory over Atlanta United

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.

Bond had three saves to notch a clean sheet for the Galaxy (9-9-3), who snapped a three-match skid.

Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Atlanta United (6-9-6) outshot L.A. 12-10, but the Galaxy had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Rocco Ríos Novo had four saves for Atlanta.

