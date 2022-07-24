Bills OL Saffold out with rib injuries after car accident

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold will miss the start of training camp after suffering rib injuries in a car accident. Coach Sean McDermott says the accident happened in the last few weeks but didn’t provide additional details on the injury or the accident. Saffold opened camp on the non-football injury list. The 34-year-old s a 13-year veteran and was projected to compete for the starting job at left guard after signing a one-year contract in free agency.

