Begu beats Bronzetti for Palermo Ladies Open title

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Irina-Camelia Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 to win the Palermo Ladies Open and claim her first singles title in five years. The sixth-seeded Romanian took control from the start on the red clay of the Country Time Club and closed the final out with an ace on her first match point. Begu says “this place is special for me” with family living there. It was the fifth singles title of Begu’s career. She has also won nine doubles titles. The 78th-ranked Bronzetti was playing in her first tour-level final.

