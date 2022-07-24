Alcaraz loses Hamburg thriller; 1st tour title for Musetti

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti has needed six match points to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open. The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes. Alcaraz was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was also chasing his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro. The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.