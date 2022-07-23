Vogelbach reunites with Lindor on Mets, who add Perez

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach was happy to be leaping up the standings and to reunite with Francisco Lindor, his travel teammate during high school days in Florida. The Mets acquired Vogelbach from Pittsburgh for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. New York made another trade with the Pirates, obtaining catcher Michael Perez for $100,000. Vogelbach is 11 months older than Lindor and was a second-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2011 amateur draft. Lindor was a first-round pick of Cleveland, and the duo played on a travel team along with New York catcher Tomas Nido.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.