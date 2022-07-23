Singer strikes out career-high 12, Royals beat Rays 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3. Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs _ one earned _ three hits and two walks in six innings. With the score 3-3, Taylor hit his sixth home run this season and first since June 25. Witt hit a two-run drive off Yarbrough, who has given up seven home runs this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.