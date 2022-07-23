Red Sox put 3B Devers on injured list for hamstring

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation. Devers was pulled in the fifth inning of a 28-5 blowout loss to Toronto on Friday night. The Red Sox began the day trailing the Blue Jays by 2 1/2 games for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League. Devers was the lone Boston starter during this past Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. He ranks second in the American League in batting average at .324 and also is among the league leaders with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.