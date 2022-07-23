Quintana goes seven innings, leads Pirates over Marlins 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relief pitchers on a five-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 1-0. Quintana (3-5) allowed four hits while matching his season high in innings. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Wil Crowe and All-Star David Bednar followed with one inning apiece. Bednar notched his 17th save in 21 opportunities while finishing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season. The Marlins were blanked for the fourth time in their last five games. They ended a franchise-record 37-inning scoreless drought Friday in an 8-1 victory over the Pirates.

