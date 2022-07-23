Power wins a pair of poles at Iowa to close in on Andretti

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Will Power swept both poles for the IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway to move within one of Mario Andretti’s all-time record. Power dominated Saturday’s quirky qualifying session in which his first lap set his starting spot for the race later that afternoon. His second lap put him on the pole for Sunday’s race. Power has 66 poles for his career, and Andretti’s record in 67. Scott Dixon tied Andretti last week for second on the all-time IndyCar wins list with Dixon’s 52nd career victory. Power has five more chances this season to snatch another Andretti mark.

