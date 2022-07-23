NHRA Funny Car leader Robert Hight tops qualifying at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Funny Car leader Robert Hight took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals in a bid to became first NHRA driver to win four straight races at Sonoma Raceway.

Hight’s run of 3.825 seconds at 332.75 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro held up from Friday night for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 74th overall. He has five victories this season, taking the last two events.

“There’s a lot on the line, but we’re going to take it one round at a time,” Hight said. “You’ve got to try to be perfect and you have to be aggressive out there. To win rounds and come out on top, you’ve got to be on edge, and I’ve got the best guys in the world for that. We’re very confident right now because we’ve won the last two races and we qualified No. 1 here, but there’s a lot of good cars right now.”

Leah Pruett topped the Top Fuel field, Erica Enders was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup.

Coming off a victory last week in Colorado, Pruett had a run of 3.689 at 327.59 on Friday for her first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 12th in her career.

Enders, the Pro Stock points leader, picked up her third No. 1 qualifier of the year with a 6.506 at 210.97 in a Camaro on Saturday.

Sampey set the track time record Saturday, making the third-quickest run in class history with a pass of 6.700 at 200.95 on a Suzuki.