Michael Bradley scores twice, Toronto FC beats Charlotte 4-0

TORONTO (AP) — Captain Michael Bradley scored twice to help Toronto FC beat Charlotte 4-0 on Saturday night. Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne made their MLS debuts, with Bernardeschi scoring an adding an assist and Insigne also setting up a goal. Mark-Anthony Kaye also scored for Toronto (6-12-4). Osorio opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Bradley scored in the 10th, Bernardeschi in the 31st and Bradley again in fist-half stoppage time. Bradley has 16 goals in 259 career MLS games.

