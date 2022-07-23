Goldschmidt’s 3 RBIs reaches 1,002, Cards beat Reds 6-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to reach 1,002 RBIs, combining with Tyler O’Neill to hit consecutive fourth-inning home runs and lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-3. Nolan Arenado had three hits, including two of the Cardinals’ six doubles. St. Louis tied its season high with eight extra-base hits and won for the sixth time in nine games. Albert Pujols got two hits,, increasing his total to 3,335. He twice narrowly missed homering, flying out to Tommy Pham a step short of the left-field wall and hitting a drive that curved just foul.

