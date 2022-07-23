Arraez, Correa lead Twins to 8-4 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading average to .342, Carlos Correa homered and the Minnesota Twins scored six late runs to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 for just their fourth win in 12 games. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring single in a three-run eighth and with 1,839 RBIs passed Ted Williams on the career list and tied Al Simmons for 13th. Joe Ryan gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Michael Pineda (2-7) lost his third straight start and left with right triceps tightness.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.