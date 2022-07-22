Velázquez hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 as Cubs rout Phillies 15-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit two late homers and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and the Chicago Cubs routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-2. Ian Happ and Suzuki each had four hits and Christopher Morel added three hits for the Cubs, who won their second in a row after losing nine straight. Kyle Schwarber upped his NL-leading home run total to 30 with a solo drive in the first inning for the Phillies. Darick Hall contributed a pinch-hit homer with two outs in the ninth. Chicago entered with the fourth-fewest wins in the majors while Philadelphia is in the thick of the NL wild-card playoff race. The Cubs outhit the Phillies 19-6.

