EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. men’s 4×100 relay lineup of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Marvin Bracy cruised into the final with the fastest qualifying time at world championships. It was cause for a mini-celebration as anchor leg Bracy pretended the baton was a can, popped the top and took a giant gulp. They now have a chance for atonement after a faulty exchange at the Tokyo Games kept the team out of the final. The U.S. women also had the top time in qualifying to advance. They will be chasing the Jamaicans.

