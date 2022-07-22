Tapia inside-the-park slam lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 28-5

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5. Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sanchez on the mound. Every starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them. Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo home runs for the Blue Jays.

