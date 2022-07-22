Red Bull boss Horner calls for “zero tolerance” on fan abuse

PARIS (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thinks fans should be free to express themselves at Formula One races because heated rivalries are common in sport. But he says there should be “zero tolerance” for the abuse and bullying witnessed at the Austrian Grand Prix. Fans used social media to make F1 aware of rampant harassment, sexism, racism, and homophobia in the grandstands of Spielberg two weeks ago. In an interview with The Associated Press, Horner says “any form of abuse or bullying, there should be an absolutely zero tolerance policy towards.” There has been boorish behavior at several races this season.

