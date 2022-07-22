Phillies, White Sox minor leaguers banned for positive tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Joalbert Angulo has been suspended for 60 games and Chicago White Sox outfielder Terrell Tatum for 50 following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program. Angulo is a 20-year-old with the Dominican Summer League Phillies. He tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Tamoxifen. Tatum is a 22-year-old with High-A Winston-Salem Dash of the South Atlantic League. He tested positive for the banned stimulant amphetamine. Twenty-eight players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program. Six players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program.

