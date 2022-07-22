Pera stretches winning run, faces Kontaveit in Hamburg final

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — American Bernarda Pera will play top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the women’s final of the Hamburg European Open after both won their semifinal matches in straight sets. The 27-year-old Pera secured her first WTA title in Budapest last week. She advanced Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska. Kontaveit beat Russian-born Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5 to reach her 16th career final and her first since losing to Iga Swiatek in Doha in February. Kontaveit will be bidding for her seventh singles title on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.