Mets get DH Vogelbach from Pirates in trade for reliever

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets have added some much-needed punch at designated hitter, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach is a left-handed hitter and was an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle. He was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the struggling Pirates. New York, which began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL East over defending World Series champion Atlanta, has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.