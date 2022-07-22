Marlins’ Chisholm expected to be sidelined 6 more weeks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miami Marlins All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely will be out through the end of August. The Marlins said Friday that tests revealed Chisholm has a stress reaction in his lower back. He is expected to miss six weeks. The 24-year-old Chisholm was selected to the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career. However, he was forced to miss Tuesday’s game at Los Angeles. Chisholm has been on the injured list since June 29 with what was called a right lower back strain.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.