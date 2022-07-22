Larson reflects on 2nd chance offered by Philly race school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Larson was the start of a Grand Prix in Philadelphia run by the Urban Youth Racing School. Larson might seem an unlikely ambassador in the wake of his 2020 suspension for using a slur during an iRacing event that cost him his ride driving for Chip Ganassi. Larson has grown tight with the program and throw himself into helping out. The entire Hendrick Motorsports fleet of Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman were among a handful of NASCAR drivers that raced Friday at the UYRS Grand Prix. Larson is looking for his second win this season when NASCAR heads this weekend to Pocono Raceway.

