Laporte wins Tour Stage 19 and ends drought for France

CAHORS, France (AP) — Frenchman Christophe Laporte has won the 19th stage of the Tour de France after surging ahead of the peloton in the finale in the southwestern city of Cahors. It was his first stage win at cycling’s biggest race. With just two stages left before the Tour ends in Paris, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has kept the yellow jersey. Barring a crash, Vingegaard’s lead of 3 minutes, 21 seconds on defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia all but guarantees his maiden Tour title.

