Giants sign DB Heslop, terminate contract of OT Cunningham

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed defensive back Gavin Heslop and terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury. The Giants announced the moves just four days before players report for their first training camp under coach Brian Daboll. Heslop played mostly on special teams in three games for Seattle last season. He made his NFL debut against Arizona on Nov. 21 and also appeared against Washington and Houston. Cunningham played in 12 games for the Giants last season as a reserve lineman and on special teams.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.