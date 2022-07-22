EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race after all. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to run in the prelims of the women’s 4×400 relay this weekend. She says team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, she was on the gold-medal women’s 4×400 relay along with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu.

