Copper, Allemand lead Sky to 89-83 win over Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 19 points, Julie Allemand scored 11 of her season-high 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 89-83. Candace Parker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Chicago (21-6), which has won six straight. Emma Meesseman added 13 points, a season-high nine assists and three blocks and Allie Quigley scored 10 points. Arike Ogunbowale finished with 28 points to lead Dallas (11-15). Isabelle Harrison scored 18 on 8-of-10 shooting, Teaira McCowan added 15 points and Kayla Thornton scored 11.

