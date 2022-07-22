Blue Jays’ Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto’s Raimel Tapia sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and then didn’t hustle after it. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto’s history — both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning that helped the Blue Jays take a 10-0 lead. With two outs in the third and Toronto leading 6-0, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis. Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion.

