ATP men’s tennis tour hoping to increase LGBTQ inclusion

LONDON (AP) — The ATP is partnering with a group that works to increase LGBTQ inclusion in sports after 75% of players who participated in a survey by the men’s tennis tour said they had heard other players use homophobic slurs. The tour says it is launching a multiyear education partnership with You Can Play. The ATP’s anonymous, online survey was distributed to hundreds of players last year; 65 responded. The ATP says its findings “indicated a strong fear of rejection, isolation from others on tour, and loneliness as being likely barriers to LGBTQ+ players publicly disclosing their sexuality to others.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.