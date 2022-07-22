Astros end Mariners’ winning streak at 14; J-Rod scratched

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Altuve led off the game with a homer against starter Marco Gonzales, Alvarez added another solo shot in the fourth, and Martin Maldonado connected in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.