Top US decathlete Scantling banned from world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — American decathlon champion Garrett Scantling is not at the world championships in the wake of a ban for missed doping tests. Scantling, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last year, was left off the 151-person American team when it was announced earlier this month. No reason was given at the time. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency released news that Scantling was serving a provisional suspension that began on the same day as opening day for the decathlon. The suspension is for a potential tampering violation that stems from his conduct during an investigation into his third potential whereabouts failure. Athletes are required to provide their schedules to anti-doping authorities so they can send doping-control officers to administer no-notice, out-of-competition tests.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.