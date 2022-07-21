Timberwolves sign guard Austin Rivers for depth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized a contract with guard Austin Rivers. The 6-foot-4 son of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers spent last season with Denver. He averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 67 games. Rivers registered his best year in the NBA in 2017-18 with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 61 games. He has played 10 seasons in the league for six teams. Rivers was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft by New Orleans out of Duke.

