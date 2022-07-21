Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet returned to preseason training with Manchester United because of what has been publicly described as “personal reasons.” It seems the reality is different. Ronaldo reportedly wants out after only one season back at Old Trafford because United is no longer in the Champions League or in shape to compete with the best teams in England. The problem is no other team appears willing to buy the Portugal superstar. He is guaranteed to score goals but his arrival would require compromises elsewhere. The current standoff with United is becoming more damaging and disruptive as the new season looms.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.