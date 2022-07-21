Narduzzi raises bar for defending ACC champion Pitt
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi is raising the bar for the defending ACC champions. Narduzzi said that despite winning 11 games last year and unseating Clemson as the ACC’s perennial champion, his team wasn’t satisfied with how it finished last year. Narduzzi said Pitt’s goal is to make the College Football Playoffs and win a national championship. First up is repeating as ACC champs, and to do that the Panthers will need to replace ACC player of the year Kenny Pickett. The quarterback was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the NFL draft. Southern Cal senior transfer Kedon Slovis and redshirt senior Nick Patti are expected to compete for the starting job.