Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:44 PM

Matijevic’s 9th-inning single lifts Astros over Yankees 3-2

KION 2020

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in the opener of a day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams. Alex Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King. Bregman advanced to third on Aledmys Díaz’s double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Yordan Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases. King looked as if he might be able to escape the jam after he struck out Chas McCormick, but Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content