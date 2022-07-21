LEADING OFF: M’s test streak vs Astros, Soto rejoins Nats

Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners can match a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win as they open a home series against AL West-leading Houston. Seattle went into the All-Star break a victory shy of matching the 2001 club for the franchise’s best run. They haven’t lost since July 1, and Rodríguez leads the team with 13 RBIs during the streak. Just about the only downside to Seattle’s surge is that Houston was 10-5 over that same period prior to the break. All-Star Home Run Derby champion and trade deadline target Juan Soto rejoins his Nationals teammates to begin a series in Arizona.

