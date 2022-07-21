Jonas Vingegaard drops Pogacar in final Tour mountain test

HAUTACAM, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France and ultimately dropped his rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race. There is only big test left before the race reaches Paris. That is a 41-kilometer time trial scheduled for Saturday. Vingegaard seems all but guaranteed to win a maiden Tour title after reaching the Hautacam resort on his own. Pogacar is the two-time defending champion. He cracked about four kilometers from the finish after spending the day on the attack.

