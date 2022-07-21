Jackson celebrates 200 win at worlds after Tokyo heartache

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is now a world champion after a mistake led to an early exit at the Tokyo Games. It’s a more-than-satisfying reward after a year in which she trained with the goal of never making the same mistake again. The 28-year-old executed the curve perfectly and ran the 200 meters in the second-fastest time ever, 21.45 seconds, to lead a Jamaican 1-2 finish at the world championships. She beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to the finish line by 0.16. Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain prevented this from being a back-to-back sprint sweep for the Jamaicans.

