Georgia’s Smart gets 10-year extension, raise to $10.25M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season worth more than $110 million that strengthens his status as one of college football’s highest-paid coaches. Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031. The extension comes after Smart led the Bulldogs to last season’s national championship, the first for Georgia since 1980. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia. Smart joins Alabama’s Nick Saban, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.

