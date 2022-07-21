Former coach criminally charged in naked ‘fat test’ case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school basketball coach has been criminally charged by authorities who say he asked male student-athletes to remove their clothes so he could check their body fat. Aaron Thomas was charged Thursday with child molestation and sexual assault. Thomas coached boys at North Kingstown High School since the 1990s until he resigned last year. The cases involving the charges took place between late 2019 and early 2002. A lawyer for Thomas has said that his client denies unlawful conduct and that the tests were designed to help student-athletes improve their performance, were voluntary and required parental consent.

