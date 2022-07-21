Cologne asks UEFA to exclude Belarusian soccer clubs

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Cologne has called for the exclusion of Belarusian teams from European competitions because of the country’s support for Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Bundesliga club says it has written to UEFA asking it to include Belarusian clubs in the ban on Russian teams. Cologne is scheduled to play in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Belarusian clubs BATE Borisov, Gomel, Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Dinamo Minsk are potential opponents.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.