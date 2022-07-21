Aspiring female Yao: 6-10 Han Xu making mark in WNBA, China

NEW YORK (AP) — Han Xu grew up idolizing Yao Ming and the impact he had on basketball in China. The 22-year-old WNBA center with the New York Liberty hopes she can play a similar role in developing interest in women’s basketball in her home country. She may not have the skills yet to match Yao, the 7-foot-6 Hall of Fame center with the Houston Rockets. But the 6-10 Han hopes she can make an impact in the WNBA and “then transfer my influence back to my country and let more fans to see the performance from a Chinese player.”

