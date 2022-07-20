Woman pleads not guilty in Texas killing of pro cyclist

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson as a romantic rival has pleaded not guilty to murder and the judge granted her attorneys request for a quick trial, scheduling it to begin in late October. The 25-year-old Wilson, who was a Vermont native, was found shot to death May 11 at a home in Austin. Kaitlin Armstrong, who is charged with killing her, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators. She was arrested 43 days later at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica on June 29. Police have said Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who they say has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

