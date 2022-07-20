Stenson chases Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson is out as Ryder Cup captain for Europe. The European tour says decisions for his personal life go against the contract he signed to be captain four months ago. In the middle of it all is the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Sky Sports was the first to report over the weekend that Stenson had agreed to go with LIV Golf. It’s a direct challenge to the European tour and Stenson effectively had to choose between being the Ryder Cup captain and taking guaranteed cash from a Saudi-funded league. Europe is now looking for a new captain.

