Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list – but might not play

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are on the official U.S. Open entry lists but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament. And in Djokovic’s case, he can’t compete there because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The singles entry lists are a formality and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury. Her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan.

